'Monster Hunter: World' Review Roundup: Biggest Game in the Series Yet

"Monster Hunter: World" is one of Capcom's most ambitious updates for the series to date, and critics who got an early look at the game are paying attention. The game builds on the hunt and upgrade loop of the franchise in a new way with a strong coherent story to go with updated graphics and overall production.

It's a series of firsts for Capcom as well as for the "Monster Hunter" series, as a whole. The one thing that gets players coming back to the franchise, the unending cycle of killing monsters, looting, upgrading, and killing some more, is still there and as good as ever, as Gamespot's Ginny Woo points out.

Capcom As hunters, "Monster Hunter: World" players take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats.

What was not there before is the surprisingly well-created storyline that provides new players with some direction on what to do next. A previous installment of the series, "Monster Hunter Stories," demonstrated the strong points of this approach.

With a coherent narrative in place, there are more places for Capcom to build on the "Monster Hunter World" background, too. The new tutorial also helps in bringing over new players to the game, and the multiplayer integration, one of the key things that draw "Monster Hunter" veterans in, has been greatly improved as well.

Overall, the game is a great base "Monster Hunter" title that will only get better with more content packs, earning it a solid eight out of 10 for Gamespot. It's a score that's more on the lower end of the range for current reviews, though, as review aggregation website Metacritic gives the game a much higher 91 out of 100 for a Metascore.

It's well in the range of "Universal acclaim," as the site describes the average rating from 46 reviews, including one from Games Radar that calls the game "A triumph for the series and one of this generation's greatest games yet."