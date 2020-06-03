Mosaic MSC releases worship album to remind humanity what we all have in common

Mosaic MSC released their latest album HUMAN with a message of hope and unity amid the global coronavirus pandemic, which has been followed by nationwide protests in the wake of the death of Gorge Floyd.

The group, which is comprised of worship leaders from Mosaic church in Los Angeles, California, was founded by Pastor Erwin McManus. Mosaic MSC includes individuals from different backgrounds and aims to bring all people together in a musical think-tank that "promotes creativity and individuality," a press release states.

Their lead single, "Fountain (I Am Good)," has received over half a million streams and is looking to follow the success of their breakout anthem "Tremble," which spent 33 weeks on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart with over 100 million streams across digital platforms.

The following is an edited transcript of The Christian Post's interview with Mosaic MSC member Brooke Figueroa where she shares more details about their new album and how the group is staying encouraged in the midst of uncertainty.

CP: How has it been having to navigate an album release in the midst of a worldwide pandemic?

Figueroa: We wish we could come together in person to celebrate because we're so excited for this record. But the beautiful thing about music is that it can reach anyone, anywhere.

A pandemic won't stop people from worshiping wherever they are.

CP: What led you to name the album HUMAN?

Figueroa: We did our best to make each track sound "human" — themes that are relatable, language that's easily understandable.

We asked, "what do all of us as humans have in common?"

CP: "Fountain (I Am Good)" is a declaration of identity. Will you talk about the importance of making a declaration like that?

Figueroa: For too long, for too many people, the scriptures have been misinterpreted to mean we should exist in an endless cycle of self-hatred. That to believe we are loved and worthy of love is somehow a negative reflection on Jesus. We want to reaffirm in others that God called us good, that He sent His son because He loves us.

We aren't worthy of what Jesus did on the cross, but God believes we deserve His love. Knowing and singing those words with truth can change your life.

CP: How have you been able to encourage yourself during such times of uncertainty, especially for musicians and artists?

Figueroa: We have an MSC Bible study that we use as a time to re-center and open up about what has been hard for us during this time. We've also been doing the MSC Human devotional on YouVersion together, and drawing comfort from the scriptures and God's words to us.

CP: What would you like for people to know about the heartbeat of Mosaic MSC worship?

Figueroa: Our heart beats for people; everything we do is to bring people closer to Jesus.

CP: Which song on the album would you like to highlight for people right now and why?

Figueroa: These lines from "Close to You": "You've been faithful over and over / I will trust you over and over."

They're a powerful affirmation of faith in a time filled with uncertainty.