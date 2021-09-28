Inside the shocking survey showing majority of US Christians don't believe Holy Spirit Is real (podcast)

Christian Post reporter Leonardo Blair breaks down the story behind a stunning new survey showing the majority of U.S. Christians don't believe the Holy Spirit is real.

Blair explains the data as well as some of the other shocking findings, including the notion that just 6% of Americans have a biblical worldview.

How is this possible — and what has led to these dynamics? Listen to this episode of “The Christian Post Podcast” below:

