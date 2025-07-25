Home News ‘Mr. Kirk’ on the soul-shaping value of quality kids entertainment

With a quiet, stealth-like frequency, children’s television programming is becoming more and more woke. So much so that conservative parents are becoming increasingly concerned.

One doesn’t have to look far to see that gender ideology has made inroads on shows like "Muppet Babies," which features a transgender character, or "Blues Clues and You" that has trumpeted an animated pride parade hosted by a drag queen.

Even "Sesame Street," considered to be the gold standard in children’s television programming, has celebrated LGBT pride month for many years.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Seeing this negative trend, actor Kirk Cameron has partnered with Brave Books to create a new children’s television series that counters some of the progressive concepts increasingly permeating the children’s television programming landscape.

“We need to stop whining about how bad things have gotten and start winning by creating the things we want for our kids,” says Cameron, who rose to prominence on the 1980s sitcom "Growing Pains." “And that's what I'm trying to do, is come up alongside parents and say, look, if you want good wholesome stuff, if you want your kids' imagination to be ignited for good rather than evil, then take back the leadership role in your kids' education.”

Now streaming on Great American Pure Flix, "Iggy and Mr. Kirk" is a live action-animated series that is designed for children and families. The program follows a curious iguana and his friend, Mr. Kirk, as they explore engaging yet profound life lessons that are grounded in Scripture. Each episode demonstrates faith-based values like kindness, courage and compassion all seen through the lens of effective storytelling, humor, and music. Think "Veggie Tales" meets "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood."

“We want kids to feel like Mr. Kirk is listening, Cameron explains. “No question is off the table, and we're going to tell you the truth even if it's difficult. “We know that kids are like sponges. You've got to get to them early and begin nourishing them with things that are going to really build them up to be strong in body, mind and spirit.”

In addition to Cameron, who plays the lead role of Mr. Kirk, the show also features Disney Channel veteran Leigh-Allyn Baker and renowned American puppeteer John Kennedy.

Cameron joins us to chat about the role entertainment plays in the values our children develop and observe through the media they consume. Listen as he encourages parents to be more intentional about kids having positive entertainment to choose from.

LISTEN NOW: