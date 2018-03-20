'Mr. Robot' Season 4 Spoilers: Irving to Return as Dark Army's Ace Operative

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot A promotional image for "Mr. Robot"

The Dark Army's dangerous operative, Irving (Bobby Cannavale), may be back in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

In a December interview with Deadline, series creator Sam Esmail said that if given the chance, he would want to work with Cannavale again. He said Irving was one of his favorite characters and it was fun shooting scenes with the actor.

Irving was the Dark Army's spy who ultimately killed Santiago (Omar Metwally) in a brutal scene at an abandoned barn. He was also the one who forced Dom (Grace Gummer) to take over her partner's job as the double agent of the Dark Army in the FBI.

Although he appeared briefly in the series, Irving's darkness had a huge impact to many viewers. Esmail hinted that the aftermath of the character's evil actions would resonate far into the next installment. This will be especially clear in Dom's storyline, who is going to suffer in her new job as the Dark Army's spy.

Not even her fondness for Darlene (Carly Chaikin), whom she believes should be blamed for her predicament, will stop her from lashing out. It was Darlene who led the FBI agent to her downfall. The other would never forget how she seduced her to get what she wanted.

"Dom is at a crossroads. She's the most noble character to her cause in the entire series. She's now in with the Dark Army in this brutal way and we're going to see the aftereffects of that. In terms of Darlene, she's going to have to live and process a lot of guilt of what she's put Dom through. There's a genuine relationship there: They did care for one another. It's going to be interesting though because they're on opposite sides. We're going to explore that relationship and whether they survive through that," Esmail teased.

Meanwhile, Elliot (Rami Malek) will have his own share of burden to face in the new storyline. After determining the mistake he committed in destroying E Corp, he decided to help the company during the previous season's finale. The hacker was last seen sending an email to the conglomerate that would help it return on its feet. Elliot is expected to reflect if what he did is indeed the right thing to do in season 4.

"Mr. Robot" season 4 is rumored to air in Fall 2018 or even early 2019.