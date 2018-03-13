'Mr. Robot' Season 4 Spoilers: Will Elliot Regret Helping E Corp?

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promo image for 'Mr. Robot'

Elliot (Rami Malek) will be in two minds with regards to helping E Corp regain its power in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

In a December interview with Variety, series creator Sam Esmail said that the last installment was Elliot's journey to achieving a sense of accountability for his actions. He decided that he and the fsociety made a huge mistake in destroying E Corp. During the last minutes of the finale, the hacker was shown sending an email to the conglomerate, revealing the truth about the Dark Army's plans. Esmail teased that Elliot would continue to delve into the pros and cons of hitting send on that email.

"That indirect responsibility led to a lot of Elliot's feeling at the beginning of the season of his responsibility in the 9/5 hack, which was a lot more direct, but that energy that we were all feeling and sensing in the room. This dread that we have committed this crime by not doing something enough definitely fueled a lot of Elliot's motivations," Esmail explained. He added: "We're definitely going to see the effects of that. He's going to essentially give the data back to E Corp."

Meanwhile, Whiterose (BD Wong) and the Dark Army will not easily give up on their mission to erase E Corp from the map. They still have an ace in the hole. They have FBI agent Dom (Grace Gummer) in their payroll. Last season, the group succeeded in turning her into a spy. Dom did not realize what was happening until it was too late. She had no idea that her partner, Santiago (Omar Metwally), was working with the Dark Army until he was killed by Irving (Bobby Cannavale). After his death, the position went to her.

"Mr. Robot" season 4 is rumored to air in Fall 2018 or even early 2019.