'Mr. Robot' Season 4 Spoilers: Will Dom Have the Guts to Quit the Dark Army?

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot Promo image for 'Mr. Robot'

Dom (Grace Gummer) knows her life is screwed now that the Dark Army has its claws on her in the upcoming season of "Mr Robot."

Fans of the series are still reeling over the shocking events in the last finale. After succumbing to Darlene's (Carly Chaikin) seduction, the FBI agent found herself in a messy situation. Her partner, Santiago (Omar Metwally), was killed. The Dark Army played her good and before she knew it, Dom was already deep under the influence of the organization. As their newest spy in the Bureau, Whiterose (B.D. Wong) is expecting Dom to accomplish many things that Santiago was not able to do.

In an interview with Deadline, series creator Sam Esmail spoke about Dom's fate in the new season. According to him, the agent has nothing in her storyline but pain and darkness. He also talked about how Dom's situation would affect Darlene. After all, her fall was entirely due to Elliot's (Rami Malek) sister.

"Dom is at a crossroads. She's the noblest character to her cause in the entire series. She's now in with the Dark Army in this brutal way and we're going to see the aftereffects of that. In terms of Darlene, she's going to have to live and process a lot of guilt of what she's put Dom through. There's a genuine relationship there: They did care for one another. It's going to be interesting though because they're on opposite sides. We're going to explore that relationship and whether they survive through that," Esmail teased.

Meanwhile, the fans had no chance to worry on whether the show would be renewed or not. Directly after the airing of the season 3 finale, Esmail announced that they are already working on the next storyline. According to him, he and the writers are already convening to discuss what would happen to the main characters following the shocking revelations in the last installment.

"Mr Robot" season 4 has no release date yet.