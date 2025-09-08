Home News What are tech moguls saying about AI, AGI and 'creating God' 'It's almost as if they think they’re creating God or something,' says Mark Zuckerberg

As the development of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to accelerate in speed and scale, more tech leaders from diverse backgrounds are increasingly using religious and even theological language to describe an entity that, some say, doesn't actually exist yet.

Industry leaders from Elon Musk to Sam Altman have spoken repeatedly about the potentially transformative changes they're expecting over the next decade as AI is set to both create and eliminate millions of jobs worldwide.

From dire warnings about AI giving birth to "new religions" to cult-like movements that worship ChatGPT, the languages of technology and theology are intersecting in ways many could not have foreseen just a few years ago.

Here's what tech industry leaders and thinkers are saying about what the not-too-distant future might hold for AI and humanity.

