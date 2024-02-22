Home News American Life League criticizes NAACP for claiming abortion is a 'racial justice issue'

The founder and president of the American Life League has issued an open letter to the NAACP condemning the civil rights organization for claiming abortion is a "racial justice issue."

The Feb. 15 letter, signed by ALL President Judie Brown and addressed to NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, takes issue with a resolution the NAACP released last year acknowledging "reproductive justice as a core principle of civil and human rights" and maintaining there is a "fundamental right to abortion."

The resolution, titled "Women's Rights to Reproductive Freedom and Health," claims that abortion access is "a racial justice issue."

Noting how nearly 20 million black babies have been aborted since the U.S. Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade in 1973, Brown questioned the group's rhetoric by sharing the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Abortion Surveillance Report, which found almost 42% of abortions in the U.S. are of black children.

"That's over 1,000 babies every day! Abortion is the ultimate racism," Brown wrote.

"We must never allow our thinking to be so impaired that we believe that the administration of justice results in a deceased baby," Brown also wrote. "Further, a woman's reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy can never come at the price of a human life."

Brown questioned where the justice is for mothers and babies in black neighborhoods, where the majority of Planned Parenthood facilities are located.

The pro-life activist rejects NAACP's claim that abortion bans "negatively affect the financial security and social advancement of women."

"Children are not a blight on society, and statements such as these make it seem like they are nothing more than a disease to eradicate. These attitudes prevent our society from revering motherhood and children," she wrote, adding that businesses and corporations should acknowledge that men and women are fundamentally different and should respect the importance of motherhood as a vocation.

The Christian Post has reached out to the NAACP for comment on the letter. A response is pending.

Brown objects to NAACP claiming "women who are denied abortion care face greater levels of stress and an increased risk of developing depressive, bipolar, and anxiety disorders during pregnancy."

Brown cited a recent article by Michael New, a researcher for the pro-life research organization Charlotte Lozier Institute and assistant professor of social research at the Catholic University of America. New found that a Journal of the American Medical Association study released earlier this year claiming pro-life laws are harming women's mental health is replete with inaccuracies and incomplete data from states.

"Over 20 million babies have been lost," Brown concluded. "Over 20 million families have been torn apart. This breaks our hearts, and it should break your heart as well. Abortion is truly one of the greatest injustices of our time. Black women and black babies deserve better."

Based in Virginia, ALL is a Catholic activist organization with approximately 300,000 members and marks its 45th year of pro-life advocacy in March.