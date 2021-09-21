After failed stint as pastor’s wife, Nadia Hilton returns to porn as a ‘Christian’

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Crystal DiGregorio, popularly known by her stage name Nadia Hilton, has resurrected her X-rated career on the online subscription service OnlyFans after an unsuccessful stint as a pastor's wife.

DiGregorio, now 37, previously appeared in 100 pornographic films over some 10 years before giving her life to God in 2014 and marrying Fulton, New York, Pentecostal minister Rev. David Bassette in 2015, Syracuse.com reported.

She and her then-husband, who is now 30, both led New Beginnings Christian Life Church.

Officials at the church could not be reached for comment by The Christian Post on Monday. But DiGregorio, who is now divorced and remarried with a newborn, revealed in a recent interview with “Brand New Me,” an international YouTube series for truly (formerly known as Barcroft TV), that her life in the church was “extremely difficult.”

“After porn, I did a 180 and became a Christian, and now, I just want to be me. Doing OnlyFans as a Christian, I know I’m going to have criticism. People are already telling me that I’m going to Hell, but the way I look at it is this — nobody in this world can send me to Hell, nobody. Only God can,” she said.

“My experience as a pastor was extremely difficult. I have a lot of respect for pastors and the stuff they go through after going through it myself. They judge you by everything. God forbid a pastor has a drink of wine or any alcoholic beverage, anything because you’re definitely going to Hell for that."

“When I was in church, it was girls can’t wear pants. You have to wear skirts. You can’t wear make-up. You can’t dye your hair. You can’t cut your hair. God forbid you show any cleavage. You’re going to Hell for all those things. So, I literally went from one extreme to the next,” she added.

Despite her return to porn, DiGregorio maintains she is still a Christian, but she doesn’t belong to any particular religious group.

“The way I look at posting adult content is God brought me into this world naked," she said. "Posting pictures naked, I don’t think is this huge crime or this big sin."

Since her divorce from Bassette, DiGregorio has found a new husband, identified in the truly interview as "Andrew." He runs her OnlyFans account.

“When Crystal mentioned the OnlyFans, at first I didn’t take it serious," Andrew said. "She just mentioned it quick. And when she mentioned it again, I told her, ‘I’m not here to control you.’ I want you to do what makes you happy, as long as it doesn’t break up our marriage. ... I told her I support her 100%."

“My feeling as far as people looking at Crystal's pictures and videos, really anybody can look at those pictures and videos anyway," he added. "You just need to Google her. It will pop up Nadia Hilton. She’s all mine. So, I’m not really too worried about her."

The Christian porn star has a daughter with her new husband, and she is worried about her later finding out about her lifestyle because she doesn’t want her to go down that path.

“I think for me, my life was totally different," she said. "I was abused while I was a kid, went through some seriously bad things. So my attention and everything that I needed went into that direction."

The mother of four noted that while she has returned to the adult industry, what she is doing on OnlyFans isn’t as bad as what she did early on in her X-rated career.

“It’s not full-on porn like I was doing before. This is a different Nadia Hilton,” she said, noting that she doesn’t shoot with anyone else but her husband.