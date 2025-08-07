Home News Nairobi Baptist Church revokes ordination of senior pastor over 'misconduct allegations'

The Elders Council of one of Kenya’s biggest Baptist churches has revoked the ordination of its senior pastor, Munengi Mulandi, following serious “allegations of misconduct.”

In a statement released on Aug. 3, the Elders Council said that since June 1, Mulandi was no longer serving as the senior pastor of Nairobi Baptist Church, Ngong Road.

“Consequently, after prayerful consideration and full awareness of the weight of such an action, the Elders Council made the decision to revoke his ordination. This means that, as a church, we sadly can no longer affirm that he is qualified to be a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” read part of the statement, adding that the council gave Mulandi an opportunity to respond to the allegations, but he did not.

The council affirmed its commitment to handle the matter firmly, “with courage, care, and accountability,” as the church navigates a “difficult and painful” season. While the council did not share the details of the misconduct, it said an independent investigation has been initiated to understand the extent and impact of the matter.

“We are fully committed to due process, pursuing truth with integrity, and addressing this matter with the seriousness it demands,” affirmed the council.

The statement was also read during the Aug. 3 service by the chair of the council, who said it was a difficult announcement, “and one that has not been taken lightly.”

“As the Body of Christ, we are called to be holy and to uphold righteousness in line with the Word of God. We therefore share this statement with humility, compassion, and a sincere commitment to truth, justice and transparency,” said the chair of the council.

In an earlier separate document shared online and signed by the honorary church secretary, Judy Nyaga, the council indicated that Mulandi had resigned on June 1 after he was confronted by allegations involving gross misconduct toward a staff member. “He confirmed an encounter took place but denied any wrongdoing.”

The council suspended Mulandi on May 31, accepted his resignation and initiated investigations. The letter, which appears to be a summary of minutes of a meeting held by church members on June 7, indicated that “more individuals have come forward with similar reports.”

Confidential reporting channels, including an anonymous portal, email and phone number, were provided to enable church members to share concerns and additional information to facilitate the investigation.

Additionally, the council said that counseling services “will be provided for those in need.” It also appointed Pastor Pinto Kali as acting senior pastor and Pastor Evans Mutambi as acting lead pastor for Nairobi Baptist Church Ngong Road.

“This is a time for reflection, grace and prayer. Let us be a community marked by truth, love and healing,” noted the council, asking the church members to pray for the victims, Mulandi and his family, and to “trust God’s redemptive plan in this difficult season.”