Natalie Grant reveals she has COVID-19, asks for prayer for asthmatic daughter Natalie Grant reveals she has COVID-19, asks for prayer for asthmatic daughter

Christian singer Natalie Grant has contracted COVID-19 and although she said she is keeping positive, the singer is worried about her asthmatic daughter.

"Well, a positive Covid test wasn’t in the plan, but here we are," Grant wrote in a post on Tuesday.

"I’m terribly achy, extra tired, can’t taste anything and just super bleh, she said of her symptoms.

Grant revealed that she is just at the start of her battle but she is confident that she will make a full recovery.

But she asked that people “pray for protection and health over my sweet Gracie, as she is an asthmatic.”

The "My Weapon" songstress listed the things she is "incredibly grateful for today."

"I’m going to recover. I don’t have an underlying health condition. I’m not having lung/breathing issues. I have medical insurance. I have a loving family. I have a supportive husband who is stepping in to fully take care of the kids. I have an incredible church community that is praying, texting and offering to help in any way they can."

Grant went on to sympathize with anyone who has to go through this novel coronavirus battle alone.

“My thoughts are with those who have it and are alone. I’m thinking of those right now that are having so much difficulty breathing, and are afraid. My heart is with the single parent that has this stupid virus as is panicked about who is going to take care of their kids,” the singer said.

The award-winning Christian artist said her heart mostly goes out to those who “have lost someone” they love from COVID.

“I’m just so sorry. Most of you never even got the chance to say goodbye and I’m grieving with you."

She ended her post in gratitude.

“I have Covid. But somehow I’m feeling incredibly blessed in the midst of it all. #perspective,” Grant wrote.

“Duck Dynasty’s” Sadie Robertson Huff also announced this month that she has the new coronavirus, which has claimed 1.1 million lives worldwide. The speaker who recently announced she was pregnant, revealed on Instagram that she contracted COVID-19 and ended up getting very sick but is out of the hospital.

