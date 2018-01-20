NBA All-Star Roster Predictions: Who Will Join Team LeBron and Team Steph?

REUTERS/Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry will be the team captains for the 67th NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18, 2018.

The polls for the 67th NBA All-Star Game closed last Jan. 15 with James and Curry having the most number of votes, which made them team captains of this year's major basketball event.

This year, the NBA introduced a new method of completing the All-Star Game lineup.

Votes from fans make up 50 percent of the total tally while NBA players and media partners each account for 25 percent of the scores - which ultimately decides the starter players joining the event.

The NBA will then reveal the 14 players - seven from each conference - who made the cut by being chosen by the head coaches. These will be the reserves.

James and Curry will then choose their players and reserves regardless of which conference they belong to. Since James got the overall highest number of votes, he gets to pick first in the first round draft while Curry will start the second round. Both teams are required to have at least three guards each.

The NBA has already revealed the names of the starters while the reserves lineup of the All-Star teams will not be announced until next week. But predictions are now up on who might be joining the teams.

Some of the names that a number of people think will complete Team James include Kristaps Porzingis (New York Knicks), Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers), James' teammate Kevin Love, and Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors).

On the other hand, Team Curry is eyed to include Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Al Horford (Boston Celtics), Russell Westbrook and Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder), Lou Williams (Los Angeles Clippers), and Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks).

All in all, there will be 14 reserves (7 for each team) and other predicted names to complete the All-Star Game teams include John Wall and Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Jimmy Butler (Timberwolves), LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs), Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons), and Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors).

The list of 14 reserves to be drafted will be revealed on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. EST. The final Team James and Team Curry rosters will then be announced on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. EST on TNT.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game happens on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.