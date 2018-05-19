NBA Conference Finals Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets, Cavs vs. Celtics for Game 3

The NBA Conference Finals heads to the Game 3s for both Western and Eastern conferences, both of which are crucial games for all four teams at this point. The Rockets are now trying to steal a home game from the Warriors this Sunday as the Cavaliers attempt to mount a series comeback.

Game 3: Houston Rockets (1-1) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-1)

The Warriors got badly beaten on the road for the second game of their match-up against the Houston Rockets, with the home team evening up the series 1–1 after a lopsided 127–105 win on their home court.

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison James Harden is currently the team playoff leader for the Houston Rockets this post season, and has been the key to sealing a 127-105 victory agaist the Golden State Warriors to split the series 1-1 before it heads back to Oracle Arena on Sunday, May 20.

Kevin Durant was the clear leader in Wednesday's losing effort against the Rockets, notching up his fifth 30-point game this postseason. Thirty-eight points from 2017 Finals MVP could not overcome the team contribution from the Rockets' supporting cast, though.

Harden got his 27 points to go with 10 rebounds and three assists, helped immensely by Gordon's 27 points on top of Tucker and Ariza who put in an additional 41 point combined.

"We set the tone early with our own play and allowed them to get some confidence," said Steve Kerr following the loss, as recapped by NBA.

Turnovers continue to be the deciding factor in this matchup between the Warriors and the Rockets, with both teams particularly adept at scoring from the fast break. Golden State is now expected to address this issue about their offensive miscues as the team tries to take advantage of home court, starting with Game 3 on Sunday, May 20, with a 5 p.m. tipoff time.

Game 3: Boston Celtics (2-0) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (0-2)

This Game 3 is a must-win for the Cleveland Cavaliers, no doubt about that. Losing this game, on their home court of all places, would put Lebron James and his team in a 0–3 hole that no team in the NBA has been able to overcome in all the 130 times that has happened in playoffs history.

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison LeBron James is once again expected to carry the Cleveland Cavaliers over the hump as the team now gets set to attempt to overcome a two-game gap opened up by the Boston Celtics, who whon both Games 1 and 2 by double digits.

This situation is a far cry from the time the Cavs swept the Raptors, although oddsmakers are still confident that Cleveland will be able to edge out the Celtics this Monday, if only by about six points.

Boston's defense has been tough, physical and active, as Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue reminded his team about backing down in the face of the Celtics big men "gooning the game up," according to the Boston Herald.

"We're down 0-2. No need to panic," Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. "I mean, we played a Game 7, so I mean, that's the danger. The danger's not like we come out and don't play well tomorrow and lose, it's over. We still have games to play," Lue reminded everyone.