NBA Rumors: Could the San Antonio Spurs Consider Trading Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Lakers?

Questions about whether Leonard will stick with the San Antonio Spurs long-term have popped up this season

Reuters/Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dec 12, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) runs back up the court during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

The situation between the San Antonio Spurs and their star forward Kawhi Leonard still hasn't been resolved, and if anything, things have gotten to the point where more fans are now starting to wonder what will happen to the relationship of the two parties.

There are rumblings that Leonard may not be staying long for San Antonio, and some teams have even been mentioned as potential landing spots for the two-way wonder.

In a recent article, Matt Burke of Metro US pointed to the Los Angeles Lakers as a team that could make a move for Leonard because they have the young players that the Spurs may want in a deal.

Forwards Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma were the ones mentioned as the players who could be sent to the Spurs in exchange for Leonard. Considering the high ceilings of those two, the San Antonio-based squad may just sign off on that deal.

Of course, the Spurs would probably prefer to just hang on to Leonard and avoid trading him, but again, given how unclear things are at the moment, it's still hard to tell just how this will all pan out.

For what it's worth, Leonard has expressed a desire to continue serving as the face of the Spurs franchise moving forward.

Speaking earlier this month to some members of the media, Leonard offered a clear statement regarding his future plans. Upon being asked if he wants to finish his career with the Spurs, the 26-year-old forward said "Yes, for sure," per a report from ESPN's Michael C. Wright.

This summer is going to be a pivotal one for the Spurs as they will need to get a really good read on what Leonard wants and whether he is someone who they can expect to remain with the franchise long-term.

If they believe Leonard will commit to being a Spur, then they will likely spend the offseason continuing to build a good roster around him.

If they think he may test free agency at the end of the 2018–19 season, however, then maybe trying to find a trade partner will not be a bad idea.

