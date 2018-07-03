NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns Looking to Make Devin Booker the Long Term Face of the Franchise

Some of the Suns' top-ranking officials and Booker reportedly set to meet soon to discuss a contract extension

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker goes in for a lay-up against the Washington Wizards

Devin Booker is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA today, and the Phoenix Suns are reportedly hoping that he is willing to continue his growth and development with them.

According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Suns' owner Robert Sarver and team general manger Ryan McDonough are set to meet soon with Booker and his agent Leon Rose to talk about a possible contract extension.

AZCentral's Scott Bordow provided some more details regarding the possible extension, noting in a recent article that Booker is eligible for the max extension which would pay him $158 million over five seasons.

Because Booker still has one more guaranteed year remaining on his rookie deal, the extension would take effect at the start of the 2019–20 season, and it could potentially keep him in Phoenix through the 2023–24 campaign.

That's a significant investment for the Suns to potentially make in Booker, but through his first three seasons in the NBA, the 21-year-old guard has shown that he can live up to that deal.

After bursting on to the scene as a sweet-shooting guard in his rookie year, Booker would then show during his sophomore season that he is capable of being a team's top scorer.

Booker's impressive scoring ability was on full display during a March 2017 game against the Boston Celtics when he put up a career-high 70 points.

It's not just scoring too, as Booker has flashed an improved feel for playmaking and he's also rebounding well for a guard. If Booker ever develops into even just an average defender, he has a shot to be one of the true superstars in the league.

Players like Booker simply don't come around very often, so the Suns wanting to secure his services long term is perfectly understandable and their fans are also hoping they will be able to get that deal done as soon as possible.