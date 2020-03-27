NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns praying as his mother is in coma due to coronavirus

NBA Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns says the coronavirus “should not be taken lightly” and revealed his mother is in a coma due to COVID-19.

“Things went sideways quickly,” the athlete explained in an emotional Instagram video about his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, on Wednesday.

He urged everyone to “please protect your family, your loved ones, your friends, yourself, practice social distancing… it’s deadly.”

Towns told his 2 million followers that his mother was “deteriorating daily” and every time there seemed to be progress her health would switch and take a turn for the worse. She’s is currently on a ventilator while in a medically induced coma.

“It’s difficult. Very difficult for me and my family to say the least. She’s in a medically induced coma … it’s rough,” Towns said. “Day by day we’re seeing how it goes… I wanted to make this video so people understand the severity of this disease is real. This disease should not be taken lightly."

Before making the announcement on his mother’s health, Towns donated $100,000 to support Mayo Clinic, which has begun rolling out a test to detect the virus that causes COVID-19.

In his Instagram video, Towns praised the healthcare workers, calling them the “true heroes” as they helped his family navigate this difficult time. The 24-year-old said that although his mother tried to make his peace with her fate before going into the coma he refused to listen to her and his family are staying positive.

“We’re gonna keep fighting this. We’re gonna beat it. We’re gonna win. I’m not gonna quit at any time and neither will my mother. She’s the strongest woman I know. I know she’ll beat this and we’re gonna rejoice when she does,” he said.

The basketball player concluded his video by offering prayer and hope to everyone watching.

“Send my love to all your families, praying for every single one of you guys. I’m keeping everyone in my thoughts and prayers,” he said.