NBA Trade Rumors 2018: Chicago Bulls Interested in Utah Jazz Shooting Guard Rodney Hood

Reuters/Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (1) defends against Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood (5) during the second half at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Chicago Bulls front office is rumored to be interested in possibly acquiring Rodney Hood from the Utah Jazz.

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner, and many teams are still rumored to be making their moves in the hopes of strengthening their roster and getting better chances in joining the playoffs season.

One of the teams rumored to be actively planning to make some trade moves a few days from now is the Chicago Bulls.

In a report on The Ringer, Hood is believed to be up on the trading block. However, it is important to note that his current contract with Utah will expire in summer, and by then, he will be a restricted free agent.

Meanwhile, the same publication reported that a couple of NBA teams have already shown their interest in Hood, including the Chicago Bulls.

For months now, a brewing deal between the Bulls and the Jazz has long been rumored, especially with the then-active request from Nikola Mirotic to be traded out of Chicago after getting beaten up by Bobby Portis.

However, this deal is likely a no-go anymore now that Mirotic has been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange of the latter's first round draft pick along with Omer Asik, and longtime veterans Jameer Nelson and Tony Allen.

According to NBA.com, Mirotic and his representatives have been vocal about their preference for the player to be traded to Utah. However, Utah was reportedly not willing to let go of their first round draft pick which made the deal collapse.

As for the Utah Jazz, The Ringer added that the organization was willing to trade anyone from the team except for their key players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. So, if the Bulls will come up with a good offer, they still have time to close a deal that can land them Hood.

Hood is averaging 16.4 points, 1.6 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, the NBA trade deadline is set on Feb. 8.