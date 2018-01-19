NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans Coach Confident That Boston Celtics Will Not Get Anthony Davis

REUTERS/Derick E. Hingle New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) shoots over Brooklyn Nets guard Nik Stauskas (2).

With the NBA Trade deadline fast approaching, rumors are running rampant about a possible deal between the Boston Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Celtics have been reportedly eyeing the New Orleans' Anthony Davis for a few years now. And, according to Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, he would only be willing to trade Davis off for a hefty price.

"I know there's been rumors about Boston trying to trade for him or whatever, and my response to that is, yeah, we'll trade him," he said. "But they're going to have to give us the New England Patriots and the two planes that they just bought...And I don't think they're going to do that."

Gentry went on to explain that he does not really pay attention to all the rumors swirling around about his team. He also revealed that Davis does not seem to want to leave the Pelicans at all.

"Every indication I get when I talk to him is that he's committed to being in New Orleans," he said. "I don't want to put words in his mouth, but he's never said anything to me but, 'I want to win and I want to do it here.'"

As for Davis himself, he also refused to comment on the trade rumors surrounding him and the Celtics. He revealed to CBS Boston earlier this week that he is more committed to the game than anything else. He expressed his desire to end Boston's winning streak on their game against the Celtics. And, as NBA fans know, the Pelicans won Tuesday's game 116 to 113.

Davis also shut down rumors of a conversation between him and the New Orleans front office regarding his tenure on the team. The discussion reportedly happened after news broke about Boston's consistent inquiries about the Pelicans center.

