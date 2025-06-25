Home News NCAA barred LSU baseball player from using Kanye's 'God Is' as walkup song

The National Collegiate Athletics Association has caused a stir on social media after it declined to play Kanye West's "God Is" as the preferred walk-up song of Louisiana State University outfielder Derek Curiel during the College World Series.

In a post on X Tuesday, sports commentator Ben McDonald shared a screenshot of Curiel answering "yes sadly" when asked if the NCAA refused to play his walk-up song of choice during the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska because it was a "Christian song."

McDonald, an LSU graduate and former major league pitcher who provides color commentary for Baltimore Orioles games, noted that the organization "allowed it all year" and during "Regional/Super Regional play."

McDonald urged Curiel to "keep doing ur thing" and "never apologize for who you are and what you believe." During a conversation with local news outlet WAFB-TV shortly after the NCAA declined to play his walk-up song, Curiel identified his walk-up song of choice as "God Is" by West.

"I'm a little upset that the NCAA didn't allow the song to be played. They only played the instrumental version. They didn't let the words play," he said. "I don't know if it was religious or Kanye West or whatever."

Jacques Doucet, the WAFB-TV reporter who spoke with Curiel, clarified in an X post that "A source close to the situation told me Derek Curiel's song was banned because of the artist (Kanye West), not because of its Christian genre or content."

Doucet reported that the NCAA also declined to play the preferred walk-up song of LSU player Kade Anderson, which was "All of the Lights" by West. Unlike "God Is," "All of the Lights" is a secular song.

While West, who became famous as a rapper, has performed some gospel music in recent years, he has also received intense backlash for making antisemitic remarks and praising Adolf Hitler.

McDonald reacted to the explanation that the NCAA refused to play the walk-up song because of the artist and not the content as "refreshing" in a follow-up post, stressing that he understands.

At the same time, he contended that the NCAA's explanation "still doesn't explain why the song was allowed during Regional/Super Regional play."

"The NCAA made a terrible call no matter how they explain it" and "they owe him an apology," Louisiana's Republican Attorney General Liz Murrill stated in an X post.

Reflecting on the title of the song, Murrill declared, "Truth is truth, no matter who sings it." Murrill indicated that she has "inquired about this," calling Curiel a "great role model" and urging him to "keep it up."

During his interview with Doucet, Curiel highlighted his desire to be known as "the guy who plays baseball that loves Jesus." Throughout his collegiate athletic career, Curiel has developed a reputation as an outspoken Christian.

The biography on his Instagram profile reads "Jesus Christ is King" and includes the phrases "For God, For My Family, For the Love of the Game."

Speaking to The Walk in a recent interview, Curiel declared, "My confidence comes from the Lord." According to Curiel, "I already know where I'm going to go after I die so I should just live my life to glorify Him and be selfless."

"I pray continually in the outfield honestly," he added. "Literally, when I'm in the outfield, I'm talking to God the whole entire time. I think that's what keeps me going."











































