'NCIS' Season 15 Return Updates: Mike Wolfe to Guest Star in Episode 17

Facebook/NCIS A promo photo for the CBS television show "NCIS"

The CBS investigation television series "NCIS" will be returning this month for the rest of season 15, with a very promising episode that involves the reunion of the show's main protagonist Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, played by David McCallum.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Mike Wolfe from the History network's "American Pickers" has been cast to play himself in an integral role to give Mark and Ducky an important clue from a 16-year-old case in the upcoming 17th episode for season 15.

It is speculated that the upcoming episode will be the first of three that will be released for March, with the remaining episodes coming after a one-week break. As reported by CarterMatt, "NCIS" usually takes up a lot of time in the CBS network every time it airs, and this break may allow other shows to be prioritized by the viewers.

In the episode, Wolfe will be seen by the detective and the medical expert with a "200-year-old stick" that reminds them of the aforementioned dusty old case. Mark and Ducky will then seek the help of Wolfe, who eventually leads them to the seller of the antique — hence, the case is opened once more.

Wolfe is not the only reason why the episode is highly anticipated by fans since the upcoming episode marks the return of Ducky to the "NCIS" cast after his temporary hiatus. Even though McCallum will be returning in episode 17, there has been no news revealing if he would be permanently back on the show, or for specific episodes only.

Fans may be pleasantly surprised with Ducky's return, especially since his brief departure from the season was not explained on the show. In addition to that, Wolfe's appearance makes the episode doubly special.

"NCIS" season 15 will return with its 17th episode on March 13 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.