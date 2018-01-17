Netflix App Coming to Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch, right from the start, has always been a platform dedicated to games. There's a chance for the hybrid console to do more, though, especially when Netflix hinted that their app on the switch is still a possibility.

The new Hulu app that now runs on the console might have given Netflix some encouragement. Hulu released their app late last year on Nov. 9 for the Switch, roughly eight months after the console first launched, according to Gamespot.

Facebook/Netflix Netflix fans have been waiting for a Nintendo Switch version of the streaming app for sometime now.

With the release of Hulu for the Switch, Nintendo fans were knocking on the door of Netflix to see if they have plans of their own for the holidays. Initially, the streaming platform was reluctant, with the @Netflixhelps Twitter account replying that "There are currently no plans for Netflix on Nintendo Switch."

Something must have changed along, since the tweet has since been deleted, according to Polygon. The company does hint that they have reached out to Nintendo, or perhaps the other way around, but with no newsworthy results for now.

"We are still exploring the opportunity with Nintendo, but don't have definitive plans to share at this time," a Netflix representative said. As for the tweet they deleted earlier, @Netflixhelps has offered a revised answer.

"Correction: We are still exploring the opportunity with Nintendo, but don't have definitive plans to share at this time. The incorrect original tweet has been removed," Netflix's support handle on Twitter posted on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Since Nintendo put out the Switch on sale last March, the platform only has Hulu as the sole streaming service for U.S. owners. Japanese users also have Niconico, a video hosting service in the country, exclusively for their region.

Nintendo has earlier said that it was "talking to a range of companies" about their streaming apps, which likely include Amazon, Hulu, Netflix and other streaming content providers.