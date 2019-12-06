Netflix releases ‘Messiah’ trailer for upcoming Mark Burnett series on modern-day savior

Netflix has released the trailer for its new series “Messiah,” produced by outspoken Hollywood Christian couple Mark Burnett and Roma Downey.

Will he “covert you or con you?” the newly released trailer for “Messiah” asks.

The series will be released on Jan. 1, 2020, and stars “Mission: Impossible” actress Michelle Monaghan. She plays CIA agent Eva Geller who is determined to get to the bottom of a worldwide phenomenon.

The series was written by Michael Petroni (ABC's "Miracles") and Deadline reports that the first 10 episodes of "Messiah" will explore "the lines among religion, faith and politics. It chronicles the modern world's reaction to a man who first appears in the Middle East creating a groundswell of followers around Him ... the Messiah. Is He sent from God or is He a dangerous fraud bent on dismantling the world's geopolitical order? The story unfolds from multiple points of view, including a young CIA agent, an Israeli Shin Bet officer, a Latino preacher and his Texan daughter, a Palestinian refugee, and the media, among others."

Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix, said, "Messiah promises to be a fascinating series for viewers of every faith, and a thrilling drama filled with multi-layered characters set on a global stage."

The series' writer, Petroni, says the multicultural series, "Jesus the Messiah," will have people asking themselves "is He or isn't He?"

"'Messiah' challenges us to examine what we believe and why," he added.

Downey and Burnett, the couple behind the Emmy-nominated miniseries "The Bible" that was watched by more than 100 million people in the United States, say "Messiah" will "change everything."

"'Messiah' is a series that will have the audience asking big questions. What if someone showed up in 2018 amid strange occurrences and was thought to be the Messiah? What would society do? How would the media cover him? Would millions simply quit work? Could government's collapse?" the couple asks viewers to consider ahead of the series.