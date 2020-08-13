New book reveals Meghan Markle's relationship with God, says faith helped her through darkest moments

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

A new book, Finding Freedom, claims that the faith of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle plays a major role in her life and got her through her “darkest moments."

According to “a close friend” interviewed by the authors of the book, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Markle often prayed and her faith has been an integral part of her life.

The description fro Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family says it is “the first, epic and true story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life together, finally revealing why they chose to pursue a more independent path and the reasons behind their unprecedented decision to step away from their royal lives.”

The co-authors, two top royal reporters who have worked behind the scenes since the couple first met, insist that “all information” in the book “has at least two sources.”

They reveal in the book that both Markle and Prince Harry have been on a “journey of faith together” during the entire duration of their relationship.

“Her relationship with God and with her church is extremely important to her. That's something most people do not know about her,” the text reads. “It plays a central role in her life, as an individual, as a woman.”

The insider said, “When I talk about her faith being a big part of her life, it's her faith in God. It's her faith in her family. Her faith in the people closest to her.”

Another source told the authors that the 39-year-old leaned on prayer while dealing with all the scandals that arose before her marriage to Prince Harry.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

“It's prayer and conversations with God that have gotten her through the darkest moments. That's something that plays a significant role in her life and her relationship with Harry,” the book states.

Finding Freedom also discusses the duchess' frequent meetings with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The two met regularly ahead of her baptism into the Church of England prior to her wedding. The book says she and the Anglican head formed a “close bond.”

Markle was not raised overly religious but reportedly had an “awareness of God.”

Mother of the duchess, Doria Ragland, was raised Protestant and Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, is a confirmed member of the Episcopal Church. The former actress turned princess attended a Catholic school for educational reasons.

A friend of the family claimed that Markle’s belief in God was “born out of her own individual experience.”

The authors wrote that Markle often led prayer circles while an actress in Hollywood.

“She used to gather the cast and crew of ‘Suits’ for a prayer circle before starting work,” the book notes. “Her invocations on set were never about a specific theology. Instead, she wanted to bring everyone together during moments of transition or difficulty.”