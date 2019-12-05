New Christian platform Minno offers parents faith-based alternative to Disney+

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

The Nashville-based children’s digital media company Minno is now offering parents searching for classic faith-based entertainment an alternative to Disney+.

The subscription-based digital platform features the largest collection of classic Christian content including “Veggie Tales,” “3-2-1 Penguins,” and “Owlegories.” The ad-free service also includes a collection of children’s books and a parenting blog with expert resources and voices for Christian parents.

Minno curated content with the goal of reaching 100 Million church-attending Americans.

"Christian parents have different wants and needs in the marketplace, 'family-friendly' or 'clean' is not enough. They want content that affirms the values they care about. The fact is, 93%​ of younger parents feel ill-equipped to do anything about the spiritual development of their children. We created this platform as a solution specifically for them,” former Amazon marketing professional and CEO of Minno, Erick Goss, told The Christian Post.

“Minno is a long-term partner, coming alongside you to bless your kids and help you navigate the digital culture with them,” he stressed.

In the new year, Minno says it will be offering families guides on top-of-mind topics, family devotionals, and podcasts.

“In an increasingly secular world where faith and family values are often marginalized, there are few entertainment and education options available that parents can trust. The new Minno platform meets an important and largely unmet need in the $30 billion U.S. children’s product marketplace by offering safe, high-quality and fun media choices for every situation,” the company said in a statement.

Minno’s standard subscription is $6.99 a month and includes unlimited streaming, more than 127 shows and 25 episodes of "Veggie Tales." The platform is available on iOS, Android, Roku, tvOS and online.