New Generation Indoctrination episodes: A breaking point? Legislatures revolt against gender ideology

With legislative battles heating up, detransitioners fighting back, and families openly sharing their heartbreaking plights, the transgender battle is entering some startling — and perhaps encouraging — new phases.

As these changes unfold, "Generation Indoctrination" host Brandon Showalter is back with a new season of his eye-opening documentary podcast series, providing a unique lens into this diabolical issue.

WARNING: Adult themes and discussions are present in this series. This is not appropriate for children.

This past year was unlike any before it in terms of visible opposition to trans policies, particularly the experimental medicalization of gender confusion via puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, and the performing of irreversible surgeries on gender-confused minors.

Across the U.S. South and Midwest, 17 state legislatures implemented bans on gender medicalization on youth and, as of this episode's publication, a bill that would do so is sitting on the desk of the governor of Ohio, which will become the 18th state this year if the legislation if enacted into law. The state-level legislative push is perhaps the greatest indicator that public awareness has reached a point where the issue cannot be ignored nationally and it is likely to be discussed in the context of the 2024 presidential election (hear more about this on the premier episode).

In this inaugural episode of the third season of "Generation Indoctrination," The Christian Post engages lawmakers who have been instrumental at the state level to protect children from irreversible medical harm in addition to public policy experts and leaders working to address these and related issues on the national scene, including a left-wing radical feminist activist and author who has been resisting gender identity ideology and policies for nearly a decade.

