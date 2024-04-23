Home News New Jersey man charged with arson for setting fire to church, food pantry

A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a church and heavily damaging the building, forcing the food pantry it oversaw to close down.

Brian Cannon, 44, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly setting fire to Colonial Manor United Methodist Church of West Deptford Township earlier that day.

According to a statement from the West Deptford Police Department, the investigation was jointly overseen by the WDPD, the Gloucester County Fire Marshall's Office, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Cannon was charged with two counts of arson, one being "danger to building" and another "danger to person." He also faces one count of aggravated assault. He was remanded to the Salem County Correctional Facility.

"We would like to thank all of the agencies involved in bringing this investigation to a quick resolution," reads the police statement. "It is great to see the agencies from the Municipal, County, and Federal levels, along with the Fire Marshalls Office working together to make an arrest in the investigation."

On Saturday, Colonial Manor UMC took to Facebook to report that a fire severely damaged the church building and advised people to attend worship at Westville United Methodist Church.

"The older section of our church complex was damaged by fire early Saturday morning. The main sanctuary was not damaged, but we will not be able to meet there for worship on Sunday April 21st," explained Colonial Manor.

Nancy Barna, who helps oversee the Colonial Manor UMC food pantry, posted on social media that the damaged space included where the church housed the food pantry and a thrift shop.

"The fire was classified as arson and charges have been filed against the person allegedly responsible. It is unknown at this time if the older section of the church can be rebuilt or will need to be demolished," she explained.

"At this time our Food Pantry, which serves your very own community, must remain closed. At this time we CANNOT receive donations of food. When it reopens, we will post what unexpired food items are needed."