NFL superstar DeForest Buckner surrenders 'whole self to Jesus,' gets baptized NFL superstar DeForest Buckner surrenders 'whole self to Jesus,' gets baptized

NFL star DeForest Buckner was baptized this week and made a commitment to follow Jesus Christ.

“Today I surrendered my whole self to Jesus and chose to trust Him with my life whole heartedly,” Buckner wrote on Instagram Tuesday after being baptized at Eagle Church. “My walk with Christ is only beginning and I am grateful for the support surrounding my journey of Faith.”

Buckner recently became a defensive lineman for the Indianapolis Colts, which signed him to a four-year contract, making him one of NFL’s highest-paid defensive linemen. The athlete had his best game with his new team Sunday by posting five tackles and four quarterback hits, which helped bring the Colts to victory over Cincinnati.

Those who attended his baptism included his wife Ashlyn, their young son Dominic, and several Colts teammates.

Buckner’s post included the verse Titus 3:5, which says, “He saved us, not because of righteous things we had done, but because of His mercy. He saved us through the washing of rebirth and renewal by the Holy Spirit.”

He first talked about his Christian faith with Sports Spectrum before Super Bowl LIV.

The Hawaii native credited his wife to helping him grow in his walk with God.

“One person that really helped me connect with my faith even more was my wife (Ashlyn),” Buckner said of his bride, whom he married in 2018. “She really helped me connect with my faith a lot more.”

Buckner used his public appearance to give glory to God.

“You’ve got to put God first, man,” he said. “Without Him, without His plan for me, I wouldn’t be here where I am today. I truly believe that. … Every day I give thanks because all my talent, all the things I’ve done in my life, all the glory goes to Him.”

