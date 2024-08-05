Home News New York City assistant DA quits after allegedly trying to meet 13-year-old boy

A prosecutor in New York City recently resigned from his job after a group of vigilante fathers caught him allegedly trying to meet with a 13-year-old boy.

William C.C. Kemp-Neal, 30, quit his job as assistant district attorney in the Bronx District Attorney's Office on July 17, just days after a video of him from the group Dads Against Predators went viral on social media, according to the New York Post.

Until his resignation from the Bronx DA's office, Kemp-Neal primarily handled assault, harassment, and child endangerment cases, the outlet reported.

The video shows members of the group confronting Kemp-Neal in the parking lot of a Target in Mount Vernon on the evening of July 8, where he was presumably waiting to meet the boy while using the pseudonym "Marcus."

According to the video, when Kemp-Neal realizes that grown men have shown up to meet him, he runs away after they ask him if he is Marcus.

Chasing Kemp-Neal into the nearby parking garage, the men repeatedly yell, "Excuse me everybody, this man right here came to meet a 13-year-old boy!"

A bystander got involved and put Kemp-Neal into a chokehold while the men grilled him about what his intentions with the boy were.

"You want to take him to get a milkshake, right Marcus?" one of the men said, to which Kemp-Neal replied, "I didn't."

Mount Vernon Police reportedly showed up to investigate the incident and question those involved, though no charges have been filed against Kemp-Neal, according to the Post.

Bronx DA Darcel Clark confirmed in a statement to the outlet that Kemp-Neal was no longer with her office.

"William Kemp-Neal worked here as an ADA from June 28, 2020, until July 17, 2024," the office said. "He resigned from the office."

Joshua Mundy and Jay Cameron Carnicom founded the Ohio-based organization Dads Against Predators in 2020. They have been banned from multiple grocery stores in the state because their stings sometimes end in physical violence, and one altercation in 2023 led to a shooting at a Target in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, according to local FOX8.

Alex Rosen, another vigilante predator hunter who founded Predator Poachers and does work similar to Dads Against Predators, recently told The Christian Post that his work catching would-be abusers has brought him "face to face with evil," and convinced him that Hell and Satan are real.

"I'm not too religious," Rosen told CP in June, shortly after busting Michael Knaapen, who served as the chair of the Maryland Democratic Party’s LGBTQ+ Diversity Leadership until the sting.

"I definitely believe in God, I'm a Jew," he said. "But with how many people we come face to face with who are pure evil, I can't really not believe in a Hell and the devil. I mean, it has to exist with how evil these people are. So, I'm not religious, but I absolutely know there's a God, and I fully believe in Him."