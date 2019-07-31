NF tops iTunes charts with new album 'The Search,' beats out Chance the Rapper

Nathan Feuerstein, synonymously known as NF, topped the iTunes charts this week with the release of his new album The Search, beating out mainstream hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper’s album The Big Day, which came in second.

Rapzilla wrote an opinion piece on July 23 predicting that Chance would beat out NF for the top spot because of his mainstream reach. However, the iTunes charts are telling a different story.

“I just want to thank you guys for all the support on the record,” NF said in a video he posted on Instagram Tuesday.

The artist revealed that he spent the entire day signing posters for fans, approximately 2,000 and counting, at the time of his video post.

According to Hits Daily Double, Chance's The Big Day is expected to beat out NF on the Billboard charts. The publication said his The Big Day album has only a “slight edge” over NF's The Search, estimating that NF will have 80,000 to 90,000 in total activity, "including 55,000 to 60,000 in album sales," Complex reports.

“I’ve been searchin’. What does that mean Nate? I’ve been learnin,’” NF raps at the top of album.

His new album give’s fans a glimpse into his battle with mental illness, relationships, fame, and how his creative mind thinks. Although the compilation is dark in nature, The Search is an honest telling of NF’s story, which ultimately leaves listeners hopeful. His current single, “Leave Me Alone,” reveals his diagnosis with obsessive-compulsive disorder and the challenges he’s encountered since his newfound fame.

His last album, Perception, skyrocketed him to mainstream fame when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and his new album is following suit.

Like many Christians in hip-hop, NF doesn't subscribe to the title of Christian rapper.

"If you're a Christian and you're a plumber, are you a Christian plumber?" he said in a May 2016 interview with Idolator.

The Michigan native has had a rough life. His parents divorced when he was a child and his mother later died of an overdose. NF frequently addresses his faith in his lyrics.

"I don't live for the world. I live for the king. I live for the king," he declares in his 2014 hit “All I Have.”