NFL legend says God 'tested' him in every part of his roller-coaster journey

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly has opened up about how the death of his son in 2005 drove him to be unfaithful to his wife and question his Christian faith, sharing what led him to repentance.

Kelly, 65, who played 11 seasons as quarterback for the Buffalo Bills from 1986 to 1996, recently appeared on the "Grace Begins" podcast with Cathy Cardenas.

Born in 1960, Kelly said he grew up in a Roman Catholic family of six boys and served as an altar boy like most of his brothers. His childhood consisted of "going to church every Sunday" because his parents required it.

"I knew that each and every day that I stepped on the football field or basketball court or stepped out of my house that God … had control," he said.

After playing in the NFL, getting married and having three children, Kelly's life became more challenging after their son experienced medical problems throughout his short life, which concluded when he died in 2005 at the age of 8.

"Every time I would come home, there was … four or five people in the house because nurses, doctors, people were always coming around the house to take care of the kids," he recalled. "Me and my wife, we pretty much lost interest in each other even though Hunter was the only reason that we were still married."

Kelly admitted he had been unfaithful in his marriage. He said the experience of losing his son had a negative impact on his faith in the short term.

"I said to my wife, 'If being a Christian is being like you, I don't want to be one.'"

Kelly suggested that he did not appreciate having the Christian faith "forced on" him during his career in the NFL. He indicated that his wife took a different approach, which ended up helping him in the long run.

"She knew when to talk to me about it and when not to, and she slowly got me into it," he said.

Kelly cited an intervention from his mother-in-law about 18 years ago as the reason he got his life back on track.

"She said, 'If you don't change your life, you're going to lose everything,'" he explained.

Kelly concluded that if he did not change, "I'm going to lose my wife, I'm going to lose my kids, everything I've worked for, my name, my foundations that I set up."

Kelly's course correction involved admitting his unfaithfulness to his wife and eldest daughter. Reflecting on his life, Kelly maintained that "Every part of my journey, I was being tested."

"God was saying, 'OK, you're giving to give up on me? Let me see what you've got. And he threw every curveball at me."

Kelly discussed his four battles with cancer and credited God with ensuring his survival even though he was told he had a less than 2% chance of beating cancer and endured a 12-hour surgery.

"When I went through all that and I knew what God was doing in my life, I now know why He put me through all that — to test my faith and if I'm ever going to give up on Him."

"He's the reason not only I'm still here but my wife, my daughters and the life I live now, I thank God every day for it," Kelly added.

Kelly's faith journey reached an important milestone in 2023 when he was baptized.

Kelly said, "I'm still the same guy as I was before. It's just my priorities have changed."