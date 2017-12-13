'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' Release Date: JRPG Sequel Suffers Another Delay

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) An image from "Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom."

Players will have to wait an extra couple of months to get their hands on "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom."

Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer Level-5 announced that the much-awaited sequel's release date has been pushed back once again. The game, which was originally set to come out last November, is now releasing March 23 instead of the second announced launch date of Jan. 19.

In an official press release, Level-5 president and CEO Akihiro Hino said that the extra time will be used to make sure that "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will meet their "highest quality standards."

He said that while the development is going great with a lot of new modes already added, Level-5 still has "innovation and new ideas" to put in the game "to ensure everything works together in a fun and cohesive package."

As you all know Level-5 is committed to delivering the highest levels of design and quality in each of our video game titles. The development of our latest project "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" is coming along very well and we can't wait to share this new adventure with you our fans. In an effort to constantly innovate and bring new experiences to players, we've also implemented new modes in "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" including the new Skirmish and Kingdom Modes which will surly delight players.

Level-5 promises to offer more information about "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" in the coming months and thanks fans for their support and patience.

Of course, in the world of gaming, delays are not always a bad thing. An extra test of patience usually means that a much better product will come out of it.

Such is the case for "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom," which is now assumed to be far superior than fans hope it to be with Level-5 expected to make good use of those two months.