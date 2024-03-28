Home News Motivational speaker Nick Vujicic on creating a ‘Life Surge’ to improve your life

Have you ever considered what it would be like to be part of a global movement of people living their lives God’s way, one that inspires, transforms, and equips believers to do all that God has called them to do?

It sounds quite refreshing and inspiring when you think about it. But putting it into practice can be quite a different experience than what you read in a glossy brochure.

Internationally acclaimed motivational speaker Nick Vujicic believes that, as a community of believers all dedicated to a common cause by using similar principles, we can impact every nook and crevice of society with the power of God and the life-changing truth of the Gospel of Jesus.

“We all can make more of a difference in the name of Jesus if we had more money,” says Vujicic, who is the founder of Nick V Ministries, an organization devoted to resilience and reframing challenges. “And as a nonprofit founder myself, it's that whole nonprofit merry-go-round. If we had more money, we could do more things. And I just want people to understand that it's not speakers, pastors, and authors that could really make an influence, but it's all of us together, combined with the tools in our hands to do well at reaching, and basically influence in our communities and cities.”

And Vujicic should know a thing or two about doing just that. He is the world’s No. 1 motivational speaker and has spoken to more than 800,000 people in 78 different countries worldwide. As someone who was born without limbs — no arms or legs — Vujicic’s courage and tenacity for life has made him an expert on resilience and looking at life through an incredibly awe-inspiring lens.

Vujicic is part of a new series of one-day life-changing events where thousands of local Christians gather to learn how to create and multiply financial resources to positively impact the Kingdom of God. The event is called LifeSurge and is coming to a city near you.

“It's going to challenge you. It's going to encourage you,” explains Vujicic, who has also authored seven books, including The New York Times bestseller, Life Without Limits. “And let me tell you, there are no greater, safer, well balanced, knowledgeable speakers with incredible track records than will be speaking at these events. Some of these circuits are filled with speakers who make their living from speaking. Not here. We love Jesus with equal yoke-ness and worship in spirit and truth while seeking God's plan for us. So why not learn how to surge our life God's way and be good stewards of God's wealth.”

Vujicic joins us on the Crossmap Podcast to discuss what attendees expect when they go to see and take part in one of these events. Listen as he shares why it is so critically important to equip Christians to be salt and light and thrive in all they do.