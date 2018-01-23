Nintendo Fans in for a Flood of Upcoming Titles for Switch

Nintendo is on a roll this week, as the company announced one title after another that's either coming soon or already launching on the Switch. With the headline being the Nintendo Labo announcement, the past few days has been a big one for the company.

The big surprise has been — and still is — the upcoming Nintendo Labo line of games and toys for the Nintendo Switch. The company's decision to roll out a line of Switch add-ons and games made primarily out of cardboard has thrown the Internet for a loop, and that's just one announcement last week.

Nintendo Nintendo has recently announced a list of forthcoming titles news in their weekly news update.

The Nintendo Labo kits are due to come out on April 20 for North America, followed shortly by an April 27 release in Europe.

Nintendo has a long list of games confirmed to launch in 2018, and the titles in this line-up are just the ones with confirmed release dates, too, as Eurogamer pointed out. Among them, "Dark Souls Remastered" is one the most highly anticipated ones, as Bandai Namco confirms a release date for May 25.

Both "Bayonetta 1" and "Bayonetta 2" were also confirmed to be coming out on the same date, Feb. 16, for Nintendo's hybrid console. Square Enix's "Dragon Quest Builders," a sandbox RPG that combines elements of the "Dragon Quest" series with "Minecraft"-like mechanics, is also due to come out on Feb. 9.

That list might be impressive enough, but it's a tiny fraction compared to the lengthy list of other games coming this year for the Switch. There everything from new releases, like a new "Fire Emblem," as well as ports of popular titles like "Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure."

The list already runs in excess of a hundred, with more being added on every time another studio announces a Switch version for their game.