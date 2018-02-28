Nokia 7 Plus US Release Date News: Pure Android Phone Comes Out in April

HMD and the Nokia brand is putting on a show at the Mobile World Congress this year, putting out not just a nostalgia phone in the form of the revamped 8810, but also two flagship handsets in the Nokia 8 Siroco and the Nokia 7 Plus. The new Nokia 7 is set to come out in April this year.

Costing around $490 when it comes out in summer, the Nokia 7 Plus is priced for the mid-range market, but the specs and features that come with it already puts it somewhere in the lower high-end, or nearly up there with the more expensive flagship phones, as Tech Radar noted.

Twitter/Nokia/HMD Nokia has just revealed five new phone releases to during the Mobile World Congress this 2018: Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 plus, the new Nokia 6, Nokia 1 and Nokia 8110 4G.

The Nokia 7 Plus, with its combination of specs and price, also puts it somewhere in the range of the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra, another interesting design for a mid-range form. HMD Global's CEO Florian Seiche earlier said that putting the new batch of Nokia phones headed to the U.S. is on their roadmap, and when they do come in, they will be unlocked as well, according to GSM Arena.

The phone may be a mid-range in price, but early impressions make note of the premium design and feel of the phone. The front is dominated by a 6-inch full HD plus display at a slightly wider 18:9 aspect ratio, flanked by slim bezels on the sides. The body itself seems to be made of seamless aluminum coated with a ceramic-like finish.

The rear has the now standard dual camera setup, with HMD adding a 12 MP main sensor to a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. The combination allows for a Live Bokeh shot mode, where the background is defocused to bring the subject out even better.

Inside, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset with 4 GB of memory, plenty of power to run the Android 8 Oreo that comes with the device. It's the stock version too, with not much in the way of pre-installed apps or custom themes.