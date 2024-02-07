Home News Nonprofit watchdog raises alarm over Oreo's ties to LGBT advocacy group: 'Inappropriate relationship'

A nonprofit watchdog group has released a video highlighting Oreo's ties to an LGBT advocacy group that has advocated for explicit books in school and lobbied against legislation to protect minors from trans procedures without parental consent.

National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) alleged in a Wednesday press release that Oreo, which is slated to run its first Super Bowl ad in 10 years, has developed an "inappropriate relationship" with PFLAG, which they claim has influenced its advertising and could hurt its profits.

Founded in 1973, PFLAG describes itself as "the first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families," according to its website.

NLPC pinpointed how Oreo has used its popularity to roll out "various short films, special packaging and fundraisers" to promote PFLAG's agenda, which they noted includes lobbying against laws that seek to protect minors from trans medicalization.

Oreo also partnered with PFLAG last October to co-sponsor the organization's national convention, the platform of which was "Learning With Love" and featured Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel (Richard) Levine as a speaker.

One of the sessions at the convention reportedly included promoting reading material that has proven to be a flashpoint in various school districts nationwide for containing explicit content.

On Tuesday, NLPC also published an extensive list of tweets from Oreo's official X account since May 2021 that suggest their close relationship with PFLAG.

The posts are replete with mentions of PFLAG and promote things such as "International Lesbian Visibility Day" and "Trans Day of Visibility." Other tweets promote stacks of colored Oreos whose cream filling matches the colors of the trans flag, pansexual flag, bisexual flag, and the rainbow Pride flag.

Some tweets encouraged followers to send their "messages of support for the LGBTQ+ community," or to formulate what they would say if a loved one came out to them. An Oreo tweet from September 2021 promoted "Everybody's Talking About Jamie," a 2021 musical on Amazon Prime about a teenage boy who becomes a drag queen.

On Feb. 25, 2021, during the same week the House of Representatives passed the Equality Act, Mr. Potato Head became gender-neutral, and Levine was grilled during a congressional confirmation hearing, Oreo tweeted simply: "Trans people exist."

Trans people exist. — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) February 25, 2021

NLPC noted that as a shareholder in Oreo's parent company Mondelez International, they intend to sponsor a shareholder proposal in May objecting to the snack company potentially exposing itself to boycotts by getting "involved in matters that are immaterial, or even detrimental" to their bottom line.

Noting the financial hit companies such as Bud Light, Target and Disney have recently taken for wading into the culture wars, the proposal urges Mondelez's Board of Directors to create a committee that would "examine the risks and consequences of the Company’s associations with external organizations, to determine whether they threaten the growth and sustainability of the Company."

"Oreo is a beloved brand with a strong identity and a reputation for connecting with all ages, especially kids, because it’s not only delicious, but fun," Paul Chesser, director of NLPC’s Corporate Integrity Project, said in a statement.

"Now the cookie’s image-managers are taking it down the same dangerous path that Bud Light, Disney and Target have trodden, which led to extensive brand destruction. We urge Mondelez to terminate Oreo’s controversial relationships before it’s too late."

The Christian Post has reached out to both Mondelez and PFLAG, and will update this article if they respond.