NVIDIA Reveals TITAN V, 'World's Most Powerful' PC GPU

NVIDIA has unveiled the TITAN V, the first consumer Graphics Processing Unit based on their new Volta architecture. The reveal was made at the annual Neural Information Processing Systems conference for this year.

According to their press release, it's a PC video card less designed for gaming and more for transforming "the PC into AI Supercomputer." In terms of sheer computing power, the new card has 110 Teraflops — more than enough to blow all previous NVIDIA cards out of the water.

NVidia The new TITAN V is driven by NVIDIA's new supercomputing GPU architecture called Volta.

NVIDIA claims that the TITAN V has nine times the "Deep Learning Horsepower" of the previous Titan X graphics card, and still a lot faster than the AMD Radeon Pro Duo.

"Our vision for Volta was to push the outer limits of high performance computing and AI. We broke new ground with its new processor architecture, instructions, numerical formats, memory architecture and processor links," NVIDIA founder and chief executive officer Jensen Huang explained as he introduced the new card at the annual event.

"With TITAN V, we are putting Volta into the hands of researchers and scientists all over the world. I can't wait to see their breakthrough discoveries," he added.

Scientists and researchers better secure their funding first, since the new TITAN V will not be cheap. At $2,999 each, the new graphics card is certainly at the tip-top end of NVIDIA's product line.

NVIDIA's new TITAN V is not just the graphics card maker's "most powerful GPU for the PC," it's also among the most efficient. The new Volta architecture lets the card run at double the efficiency of its predecessor, on top of delivering nine times the power of the previous Titan.

The video below shows an overview of NVIDIA's new TITAN V GPU for the PC. The NVIDIA TITAN V is now available on NVIDIA's website and other retailers.