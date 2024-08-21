Home News Obamas, Doug Emhoff extol Kamala Harris as source of hope, compassion

The second night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, featured speeches from second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former first lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama.

The Obamas dedicated much of their time to ripping into former President Donald Trump, presenting him as a racist and a misogynist whose second term would be disastrous. Invoking themes of their 2008 campaign, the two also suggested Vice President Kamala Harris provides the hope that Obama himself promised.

Here are three highlights from their remarks.

