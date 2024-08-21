Obamas, Doug Emhoff extol Kamala Harris as source of hope, compassion

By Jon Brown, Christian Post Reporter
Former President Barack Obama delivers an address at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 20, 2024.
Former President Barack Obama delivers an address at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 20, 2024. | Screenshot/YouTube/PBS News

The second night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, featured speeches from second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former first lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama.

The Obamas dedicated much of their time to ripping into former President Donald Trump, presenting him as a racist and a misogynist whose second term would be disastrous. Invoking themes of their 2008 campaign, the two also suggested Vice President Kamala Harris provides the hope that Obama himself promised.

Here are three highlights from their remarks.

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Jon Brown is a reporter for The Christian Post. Send news tips to jon.brown@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.