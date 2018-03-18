'Oddworld: Soulstorm' Release Date, News: 'Abe's Exoddus' Remake Official Look Arriving This Week?

Oddworld Inhabitants A screenshot from the "Abe's Oddysee" remake "Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty"

March 20 might just be the most important Tuesday for the people who have been hoping to learn more about "Oddworld: Soulstorm."

Series developer Oddworld Inhabitants has teased a big reveal on the said day, treating fans with a handful of concept art from the "Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus" remake in a very short teaser embedded below.

The eight-second clip ends with a line that reads, "Explore His Origins," which made fans all the more convinced that they will finally get a first official look at "Oddworld: Soulstorm" this week, even possibly an official announcement of the release date.

A reimagining of the 1998 platform video game "Abe's Exoddus," the highly-anticipated installment was first confirmed two years ago, with an official announcement in 2016.

It was slated for release the following year, but this obviously did not come to pass with the title instead being showcased in conventions, the last one being the Eurogamer Expo last September.

Now, "Oddworld: Soulstorm" is set for release this year, and it looks like fans will finally get their hands on the much-awaited game this time around.

The "Abe's Exoddus" remake will be a direct follow-up in terms of story to "Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty," which, in turn, is a remake of the original 1997 hit "Abe's Oddysee."

That being said, "Oddworld: Soulstorm" will feature a modern take on the PlayStation original and will be a full ground-up remake.

In "Abe's Exoddus," the titular mind-controlling hero will continue his attempts to save his fellow Mudokons from being exploited by the Glukkons, who plan to enslave them and use their bones and tears to produce a drink called Soulstorm Brew.

Being a slave once — his journey to freedom was the focus of "Abe's Oddysee" — Abe will do everything in his power to stop the production of the literally deadly concoction. Looking at the title, "Oddworld: Soulstorm" will use that same plot.