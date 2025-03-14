Oklahoma AG used frontier-era law to charge Robert Morris, supports ending statute of limitations for rape

Was this article helpful?
Recommended
PCUSA approves amendment barring discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity
Franklin Graham proclaims 'unchanging Gospel' at Ethiopia event, over 4,000 commit to follow Jesus
School district pays thousands to settle with teacher fired for not using preferred pronouns
Luke Dimyan on 'The Chosen' season 5, Judas’ internal conflict
Robert Morris’ bond set at $50K, faces up to 100 years in prison for child sex abuse
Should religious charter schools be funded by public tax money?
This Purim, we should remember our enemies — but especially our friends
Teachers should not lose their jobs over private prayer
How do we keep our faith when things aren’t going right?
Ask Chuck: Help me overcome market jitters
Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.
By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.
We’re sorry to hear that.
Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.
Most Popular
Steven Lawson breaks silence about removal from ministry: 'I've sinned grievously'
Prominent Memphis Pastor Ricky Floyd shot dead during altercation with woman outside bar
DOJ ends investigation of SBC; no sex abuse-related charges filed
Presbyterian Church in America affirms ethnic 'affinity groups' amid racial tensions
School district pays thousands to settle with teacher fired for not using preferred pronouns
More Articles
Hamas claims it’s ready to release US-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, 4 bodies for increased prisoner release
'This is the lion’s den': Luke Dimyan on 'The Chosen' season 5, Judas’ internal conflict
Woman who fatally shot Pastor Ricky Floyd outside bar reportedly on suicide watch
Pro-life group can offer counseling, protest within 15 feet of abortion clinics: NY judge
‘County Rescue’ stars reveal how season 2 raises stakes for EMT heroes
Episcopal bishop denounces Trump's attempt to deport Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil