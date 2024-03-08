Home News Oklahoma school district under scrutiny for multiple toe-licking videos: 'Truly horrifying'

A school district in Oklahoma is under scrutiny after multiple videos have emerged showing students licking feet and other body parts during fundraising events.

Students at Edmond North and Edmond Memorial High Schools in Edmond, Oklahoma, were depicted licking peanut butter, chocolate and other condiments from feet and armpits in footage taken from the school's YouTube channel, according to local FOX 25.

UNBELIEVABLE. @EdmondSchools has been holding feet licking and armpit licking events for years where students lick chocolate and peanut butter off of staff.



After video surfaced last week of another school in Oklahoma holding a feet licking event, these videos were uncovered.… pic.twitter.com/o7JF7Kaggi Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe March 6, 2024

The incident reportedly occurred during the so-called Balto Week for Edmond North and Swine Week for Edmond Memorial. The local outlet noted that the most recent incident occurred in 2020, but there is footage of similar behavior going back to 2015.

Edmond Public Schools said in a statement to The Christian Post that the licking happened years ago and that they took pride in their fundraising efforts.

"We are proud of our students for the tireless work and immense effort they put into each of our philanthropy weeks," a spokesperson for the district said. "Already this school year, our North and Santa Fe students have raised more than $416,000 for local non-profits with Swine Week at Memorial still to come."

"EPS school administrators, just like our surrounding districts, work with student council sponsors to make these weeks as impactful as possible. Through their efforts over many months, metro area high school students learn countless life lessons on how to make a positive difference in their community," the district added.

Video from the local news report went viral on X after being tweeted by Libs of TikTok, prompting a backlash of negative feedback.

"This is disgusting. Truly," wrote Charlie Kirk, founder and CEO of the conservative activist organization Turning Point USA.

"This is truly horrifying," wrote Christina Pushaw, former press secretary for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. "I went to school in Southern California in a very liberal area and our fundraisers were like ... concerts and bake sales. In just 15 years it seems like everything has changed dramatically. It's extremely disturbing to see how deviance has been normalized even in one of the reddest states in the country."

The video marks the second incidence of toe-licking antics in Edmond Public Schools to recently go viral. Authorities in Oklahoma are investigating Deer Creek High School after footage emerged last week from local FOX 25 appearing to show students licking and sucking adult toes.

The footage from prior years was reportedly flagged to the outlet following their initial toe-sucking report.

The incident at Deer Creek High School was characterized as a fundraiser for a local coffee shop that employs those with special needs, though Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters denounced the event as "disgusting" and promised an investigation.

"We are cleaning up this filth in Oklahoma schools," Walters tweeted. "Our agency is investigating."

This is disgusting. We are cleaning up this filth in Oklahoma schools. Our agency is investigating. https://t.co/XdWGFy3Hc2 — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) March 2, 2024

Walters also released another statement following the newest toe-licking revelation, releasing a video Thursday on X maintaining that such a practice is "incredibly inappropriate" and "does not align with Oklahoma values."

"We will put an end to this in Oklahoma," he pledged, adding that the adults who approved the licking feet to raise funds placed students "in disgusting, degrading positions."

Toe sucking in Oklahoma schools is unacceptable. We will not allow this. Our agency has launched an investigation. https://t.co/5e9jC27F0Apic.twitter.com/PVI8xWW0Bm — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) March 7, 2024

Edmond Public Schools is also embroiled in controversy regarding books in schools critics claim are pornographic. Last month, the agency filed a lawsuit asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to rule on whether the Oklahoma State Board of Education or the locally elected school board has the authority to remove books from school libraries.

Theresa Gooden filed a lawsuit last May against Edmond Public Schools on behalf of her 15-year-old daughter, whom she alleges was "attacked and severely beaten by a seventeen (17) year old male transgender student in the designated girls' bathroom" because the district did not adequately enforce a state law mandating that school bathrooms be segregated according to biological sex.