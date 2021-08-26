Olympian Sydney McLaughlin engaged; couple vows to love one another as ‘Christ loved the Church’

U.S. Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin announced her engagement to former NFL star Andre Levrone Jr., who vowed to love his future wife as “Christ loved the Church.”

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old Olympic hurdler took to Instagram to share photos of her engagement. The couple was photographed at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale in Arizona on Tuesday as Levrone got down on his knees for a sunset proposal.

She captioned her post, "future husband," adding: "Till this day I still can't comprehend how someone who posses everything I've prayed for, has finally come into my life. Our growth together exceeds what the dates on a calendar show. I fall in love with you more and more each day off of the strength of your faith."

McLaughlin described her 26-year-old fiancé as "the most God-fearing, passionate, honest, loving, hard-working, protective, and genuine man I've ever met."

The athlete, who is an outspoken Christian, said Levrone’s devotion to his faith made it "so easy" for her to fall in love with him.

"I truly did not know the definition of love until I met you; a sacrificial choice to lay down your life for the well being of another," she said. "With that being said, there is no one I'd rather lay down my life for."

"You're the perfect man to lead me, and I cannot wait to follow," McLaughlin concluded. She signed the caption, "Your future wife."

The former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens football player expressed his devotion to McLaughlin on his social media.

"May we never love one another cautiously, but instead always be eager to love one another extravagantly, in the manner that Christ loved the Church," Levrone wrote on Instagram.

The duo's engagement comes just three weeks after McLaughlin made history and broke her own world record with a time of 51.46 seconds in the women's 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics, where she also won the gold medal.

Prior to her engagement, McLaughlin shared a tearful video revealing that she only has a small number of people — including her future husband — who support her.

"I'm just going to be real. It hurts. I'm still hurt to this point, just not understanding when it's going to be enough for a lot of people,” she explained. “I've worked really hard, and been very cautious of how I carry myself of the things that I post because I want to glorify God and I want to be a good example to people, but our world only accepts ignorance!”

In a birthday tribute earlier this month, Levrone praised McLaughlin for her commitment to her faith and career despite obstacles.

"Yes, your 21st year of life brought you 2 Olympic Golds, 2 world records, & a host of other accolades. However, I had a front row seat to much more than just that. I witnessed reconciliation, restoration, & revival," he wrote.

"YOU ARE WHAT A WOMAN SHOULD BE… & I am honored to call you my one & only," he added. "I love you eternally— HAPPY 22nd BIRTHDAY Sunflower!!"