One Million Moms urges parents to take action against Eli Lilly over ‘repulsive’ ad

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The Christian conservative group One Million Moms is urging parents to protest a one-minute ad released by the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, which says the sex of a child is “randomly assigned at birth.”

“Because the body you are randomly assigned at birth shouldn’t determine how well you are cared for,” says the ad, titled “Lilly – A Medicine Company,” featuring a woman with double mastectomy scars wearing an open shirt and identifying as a man.

“Can you imagine what goes through the mind of a child when he or she sees this ad?” asks a statement released by One Million Moms, which regularly launches campaigns against organizations that produce questionable content.

“Lilly chose to air this commercial knowing it would be controversial,” the group says. “We all know children imitate what they see and repeat what they hear. Lilly should be ashamed!”

One Million Moms warns that Lilly will “push away customers if it continues advertising in a repulsive manner that offends parents.”

“Parents,” it adds, “do not approve of this advertising tactic!”

To remove “this offensive commercial, please share with your family and friends,” it urges.

As of early Sunday, more than 16,400 people had signed a petition it launched against the ad.

“I’m not buying into your social agenda to push transgenderism. Your latest ad offends me and many other conservative consumers. I won’t be buying your products either. I’m taking Lilly off my shopping list since I will be purchasing from your competitors instead,” it says.

In February, tens of thousands of people backed the group’s online petition asking The American Girl company to scrap an LGBT storyline tied to its 2021 Girl of the Year doll.

One Million Moms launched the online campaign after Mattel named 10-year-old Kira Bailey from Michigan the “2021 Girl of the Year” in December.

The doll came with an accompanying book, Kira Down Under.

In the book, Kira visits an animal sanctuary in Australia operated by her great aunts, who are in a same-sex marriage. The book details how the aunts got married after laws were changed in 2017 to allow for same-sex marriages.

“As Christians, we know that even though something is legalized doesn’t make it moral or right,” One Million Moms said at the time. “American Girl could have chosen another storyline or characters to write about and remained neutral in the culture war. American Girl is attempting to desensitize our youth by featuring a storyline with two lesbian aunts.”