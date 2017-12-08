'One Piece' Chapter 888 News: Carrot Takes On a New Form

"One Piece" chapter 888 will be a big one for the Straw Hat crew, and it's literally the case for one of their companions. Shueisha is releasing the latest chapter of the popular manga as the latest story arc with the Katakuri reaches a new peak.

Fans over at the "One Piece" community hosted by Reddit has gotten hold of a pre-release scan of chapter 888, and it's another astounding chapter from Eiichiro Oda as one of the usually quiet characters get her turn in the spotlight.

Episode 778 of "One Piece" features a carnivorous Carrot.

It's Luffy versus Katakuri again as carried over from chapter 887, and the latter is giving Luffy and the Straw Hat crew a chance to join their side. Luffy, however, is bent on winning rather than give up the fight before it even begins.

On that cue, Big Mom gives chase to the Sunny, looking as if it is trying to force a confrontation. The Sunny flees, but it's already too late to evade the trap — the Daifuku fleet is ahead, and Smoothie's ships are coming around the flanks as well.

Things look grim for Luffy and the crew as they survey the enemies circling in from all sides. That's when Carrot, who is usually reserved and harmless, asks Luffy to trust in her as she waits for the full moon to be uncovered.

The series has always hinted at a secret ability of Minks like Carrot, as Comicbook points out. The "Zou" arc dropped plenty of clues that it's not a good idea to fight against the Minks unless the moon is covered up, even if it's just one petite member of a cornered crew of pirates.

The moon appears, and Carrot changes into a much taller version of herself with long flowing hair. In this "Suron" form, she turns the fight around as she destroys Big Mom's forces and even the ships of the fleet itself.

This spectacle was enough to make Chopper dumbstruck, a rare moment that fans can look forward to in their copy of "One Piece" chapter 888.