'One Piece' Chapter 902, 903 Spoilers: Long-Awaited Story Arc Begins

YouTube/Toei Animation A screenshot of Straw Hat Pirate Luffy from the popular Japanese anime series “One Piece.”

While the Straw Hat Pirates will be off to Wano Country soon, "One Piece" will be taking a detour first.

One of the long-awaited arcs teased for the manga was the Wano arc. The other is the Reverie arc. While the former was hinted to be the arc the long-running manga will dive into next (chapter 902 saw Luffy mention they are going to Wano), it is instead the latter that will kick off in "One Piece" chapter 903.

Many fans do not seem to mind the switch since the Reverie arc is also something they have been looking forward to. Eiichiro Oda's team has been hyping up the story arc as much as the Wano saga, and it is supposed to be massive and significant to the overall series.

"One Piece" readers were worried that they would not immediately learn about the fate of the Straw Hat Pirates when the Thousand Sunny sunk a couple of chapters ago. Many of them expected that they would have to get through a different arc altogether first before they are able to check back in on the group.

This was not the case though, as it was revealed that Luffy and company will be holed up in Wano for the time being. The place is home to the Beast Pirates, known as one of the four most powerful pirate crews in the world.

Nevertheless, "One Piece" chapter 902 still left fans with a lot of questions that will have to wait. This includes Pudding and Sanji's apparent longing for each other as well as the fate of the Germa 66 and The Sun Pirates with Jinbe, who were left fending off Big Mom's forces to help the Straw Hats sail to safety.

While answers to these and more will not be provided anytime soon, fans will be treated to a story they have been waiting to read come "One Piece" chapter 903.

The Reverie arc, of course, centers on the World Council, which was formed by the World Government. The group consists of the greatest leaders of various kingdoms from all over the world.

First introduced back in the early days of the manga (on chapter 142), the organization meets every four years at Mariejois. Such meetings, where they discuss matters that could impact the world, have been mentioned in "One Piece," although they were never really fleshed out in the manga yet.

These meetings could get very deadly. If one leader insults another, the two kingdoms involved in the dispute will often settle it with a full-scale war. This is not always the case, though, as some monarchs choose to refrain from bloodshed and take the high road.

With so much hype built up for the Reverie arc, there is huge excitement for its debut in "One Piece" chapter 903. This also means pressure for Oda to deliver, something that fans know he will be able to pull off.

It is unclear at the moment how many chapters Reverie will be and whether or not it will be followed by the Wano arc. "One Piece" chapter 903 will be released next week.