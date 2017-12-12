(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) The official logo for "One Piece: World Seeker."

"One Piece: World Seeker," which is deemed the "most ambitious" game based on the long-running manga and anime series, will be released next year on the PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC.

The action-adventure game is being developed by Ganbarion, the team behind "One Piece: Unlimited World Red." It will honor the 20th anniversary of the franchise, which is why this game sets itself apart from the rest of the titles featuring Luffy's world.

"One Piece: World Seeker" will explore and experience the vast recreation of the "One Piece" universe through the eyes of the hero himself, Luffy. It will feature the original Japanese voices for the characters.

The official description for the game reads:

Set sail in an all-new "One Piece" adventure in "One Piece: World Seeker"! Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are back in a new story that puts players' into Luffy's point of view, as he battles and explores an expansive and seamless world. Open landscapes provide many paths for players to experience Luffy's Gum-Gum abilities and swing into action. "One Piece: World Seeker" is the biggest One Piece game to date!

The game will boast a world filled with castles, cities, beaches "and more exciting and diverse locations" all waiting to be explored by players and promises an epic new story that will put what fans know and love about Luffy front and center.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America brand manager Randy Le had this to say about the game in an official statement:

2017 marks the 20th anniversary of "One Piece," one of the world's most popular manga and anime series which has riveted millions of fans since it started. We're proud to help usher in a new era with "One Piece: World Seeker," an ambitious new entry in the legendary series. With an expansive open world and story, Luffy will travel through a huge variety of locales in a new adventure that's as vast as the seven seas.

It won't be long before fans get their first look at "One Piece: World Seeker" with the official trailer set for release at the Jump Festa 2018 in Japan set to take place on Dec. 16 and 17. Visit the official website here and check out the first screenshots below.