OnlyFans model leaves career behind after finding Jesus, gets baptized

A former OnlyFans model from Illinois has left the adult entertainment industry following a profound spiritual awakening, which culminated in her baptism and recommitment to her Christian faith.

Previously recognized as a top performer on the subscription platform, Nala Ray has publicly renounced her past and is now advocating for a life beyond the influences that once defined her career.

In a series of posts on her TikTok account with over 440,000 followers, Ray has shared how she deleted her OnlyFans account and got baptized in December.

"No matter what you've done, said ... or believed, Jesus saves," she wrote in a Feb. 25 post.

Ray told Fox News in a recent interview that she grew up as a pastor's child and ventured into OnlyFans in 2020, leaving her job as an orthopedic surgery scheduler. Her ascent to the top 1% of earners on the site was swift, yet it led to a critical reassessment of her life's direction.

OnlyFans is particularly known for its pornographic content, with many creators using the platform to upload and monetize sexually explicit photos, videos and performances.

Ray's disillusionment with the industry grew as she observed its exploitative nature, particularly the way it allows men to control and profit from women's bodies.

"The ones who are glamorizing [this lifestyle] are men trying to run women's lives and take a percentage out of it, and it's horrifying," she said in an interview. "It's truly horrifying to be a woman and have men take a percentage of you showing your body on the internet. It's just like having a pimp."

Her journey towards spiritual renewal gained momentum through interactions with a man she described as "her partner," a devout Christian she met in October through TikTok. She said he provided support through prayer and biblical guidance.

This relationship, marked by spiritual depth rather than romance, played a pivotal role in her transformation, she said.

"I was reaching out to God and like, 'Wow, God, my life is a mess and I feel so lonely. I feel like this is not what I should be doing with my life,'" she said. "The craziest thing happened. I ended up getting saved and getting baptized in, I believe, later December. I can't even tell you how much my life has changed since then."

"Everything in my life has just kind of come to this room where I can now observe it and then be like, 'OK, so I don't really want to do this anymore,'" she continued. "I knew that this isn't what God wanted me to do with my life."

The narrative of OnlyFans, as Ray pointed out, has been glamorized on social media, overshadowing the harsh realities faced by many on the platform. Despite the allure of substantial earnings for a select few, she highlighted the modest average income of $180 a month for most creators, challenging the platform's glorified image.

"It's truly horrific that it's being advertised in that manner, but it makes me want to fight all the more to help women understand that this is not where you want to go," she said.

Ray's decision to leave OnlyFans was complicated by logistical issues, such as awaiting tax documentation, which temporarily kept her account active. She made a symbolic gesture by posting a Christian video, signaling her intent to sever ties with the platform once her obligations were fulfilled.

Her transformation journey has been shared with a wide audience on TikTok, where her baptism video alone attracted over 4 million views. While some viewers expressed skepticism, others celebrated her decision to embrace faith.

Ray said she has disposed of 13 bags of clothing she now considers immodest. In advising others who might consider a path similar to her former career, Ray shared insights into the industry's deceptive allure and the deeper issues that might drive individuals toward such choices.