Home News Open Doors US calls on churches to pray for persecuted Christians in sub-Saharan Africa

Open Doors US is calling on churches globally to pray for persecuted Christians in sub-Saharan Africa — where more than 16 million believers have been displaced due to religious violence — during the International Day of Prayer on Nov. 3. The ministry has shared resources to support churches and small groups in their intercession.

Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the regions known for the most severe persecution of Christians, and it includes countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Mozambique, Burkina Faso and Uganda.

“On November 3, we are inviting Christians everywhere to join together in lifting up the persecuted Church,” said Ryan Brown, president and CEO of Open Doors US, in a statement sent to The Christian Post. “This day reminds us that we are all part of one body, and when one part suffers, we all suffer.”

The free collection of materials the ministry has prepared is intended for church services, small groups and personal reflection to facilitate meaningful prayer engagements. The resources aim to shed light on the hardships faced by persecuted Christians and encourage collective prayer.

The resources include quotes by persecuted Christians.

A man identified as Mafulul shares his personal tragedy: “She carried our 9-month-old son on her back. When I went to the river, I found her on the ground. I saw them there ... I cried. I cried. It was so hard.”

A pastor named Elisha recounts the losses his community faced, stating, “They took my Bible. They took everything.”

Magdalene, a woman affected by the violence, describes the haunting memories she carries: “Like a movie it flashes in front of me. Again and again. The way they killed that boy.”

“Nobody talks about it. We are remaining in darkness. How would you feel to be forgotten?” asks Barnabas, a pastor from Nigeria.

In Nigeria alone, more than 16,000 Christians were killed in four years between 2019 and 2023, according to the Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa.

Violent persecution in sub-Saharan Africa has reached unprecedented levels, severely impacting people’s lives, according to the ministry. Christians in the region are experiencing brutal murders, attacks and kidnappings. Millions have been forced to abandon their ancestral lands, relocating their families to makeshift refugee camps after being driven out by Islamist terror groups.

Life in the camps presents daily challenges. Residents struggle with insufficient food supplies, inadequate sanitation facilities and extreme heat conditions. Educational opportunities for children are nonexistent, and families grapple with grief and trauma. The pervasive sense of hopelessness is compounded by the lack of attention to their plight.

The instability and insecurity in the region are not only causing immediate suffering but also threatening the future of the Church, according to Open Door US. The situation has led to crises in displacement, education and healthcare, affecting the long-term well-being of entire communities.