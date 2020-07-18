Oprah teams up with Emmanuel Acho to publish ‘Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man’

Emmanuel Acho, a former NFL linebacker who's now an ESPN analyst announced that he’s releasing a new book inspired by his popular social media show called "Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man."

Acho announced this week, that his viral internet series, “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man,” is being turned into a book that will be published by media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey is said to have partnered with Acho because of how much his new series has impacted her.

“We can change the world, together,” Acho said in his video announcement.

Acho started the series as a way to help others learn more about black people.

"I never wanted this to just be a social media moment. But I wanted these words to transcend the screen and jump on into a page, so they can be passed down from generation to generation and affect true change,” Acho said in the video statement.

“I firmly believe if you want to go fast, you go alone. But if you want to go far you go together. So I'm privileged to have a partner and supporter to go on this journey with me,” he said of Oprah.

The philanthropist then joined the announcement and said she was delighted to be a "partner and supporter and publisher of the book, Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man.

“Y'all know I love a book. The chance to translate this message that you've been bringing, Emmanuel, into a written format, just excites me so much, because I know that what you're doing is so important, bringing value to our collective humanity, week after week, breaking down fears and frustrations and biases and prejudices,” Oprah enthusiastically shared.

She added, “What you've done is create a space, actually, opening the aperture for understanding. So I consider it a privilege to be able to help you keep doing the good work that you have obviously been called to do, and exposing this work, to every platform possible.”

Oprah concluded by saying his goal is to get the book into the hands of “of everybody who chooses to open their mind and their heart to their own uncomfortable conversation.”

Acho’s conversations on YouTube have included Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and former “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. In addition, he also sat down with interracial couples gold medalists Lindsey Vonn and her husband, P.K. Subban, and “The Bachelorette’s” Rachel Lindsay and her spouse, Bryan Abasalo.

The book will be released on Nov. 10 and is now available for pre-order.