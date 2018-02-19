'Orange is the New Black' Season 6 Spoilers: Piper's Sentence is Almost Up

Facebook/OITNB Promo photo for 'Orange Is the New Black'

Piper's (Taylor Schilling) stay at Litchfield Penitentiary may be drawing to an end in the upcoming season of "Orange is the New Black."

According to Inquisitr, the new installment will likely address the blonde inmate's sentence. In the book, Piper was penalized to spend 13 months in prison, but in the Netflix's version, it was changed to 18 months. She was jailed due to money laundering and perjury allegations against her. With the series' non-propensity to time jumps, she still has about 8 months left of her term.

There has been no update on whether the new storyline will have a time jump. If there will be, Piper's time with her fellow inmates may be drawing to a close. If this happens, she will a free woman in her wedding with Alex (Laura Prepon). Her girlfriend previously proposed to her and she accepted. Many fans are looking forward to the ceremony, whether it takes place in jail or not.

Meanwhile, the more urgent storyline that the viewers are looking forward to see is the denouement of the bloody riot that rocked Litchfield. Season 5 ended with a cliffhanger, where the fates of the convicts were left hanging. While some of them were already in the custody of the guards, there are others who stayed vigilant inside, determined to fight for justice for Poussey (Samira Wiley).

Piper and Alex were last seen locking arms while waiting for the guards to reach them. Frieda (Dale Soules), Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) and Red (Kate Mulgrew) were with them, so as Taystee (Brooks), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Gloria (Selenis Leyva) and Blanca (Laura Gomez). Speculations are rife that not everyone will get out of there alive. If they somehow all survived, the buses waiting for them outside the penitentiary are set to transport them to different prisons.

"Orange is the New Black" season 6 will air sometime in 2018.